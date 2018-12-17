"Local" talent is going international as Saskatchewan artists get noticed around the world.

The Sheepdogs will spend April and May touring the United States before heading off to Europe for a series of shows in June.

It was almost eight years ago (August 2011) that the Saskatoon band with that retro sound won their chance to be the first unsigned band to make it onto the cover of Rolling Stone.

With three Juno Awards already in hand from 2012, the band finds itself once again nominated for a couple awards this year.

From the Sheepdogs album Changing Colours I've added one of the most Canadian tunes ever to my playlist: check out the retro excellence of "Up In Canada."

Melanie Hankewich is one of Saskatchewan's most recognizable independent musicians, Belle Plaine.

Belle Plaine performed a few shows in Ireland and the United Kingdom this month. It was all in support of another Saskatchewan artist, Colter Wall.

My playlist already features Belle Plaine and Wall on a track called "Is It Cheating,"but I've gone ahead and added another solo Belle Plaine track. From her latest album, Malice, Mercy, Grief and Wrath, there's the song "Are We Good."

Jeffery Straker is a great storyteller at concerts. (Submitted by Jeffery Straker)

Originally from Punnichy, Sask., Jeffery Straker, will be heading over to the Netherlands and Belgium for a series of concerts in April. If you've ever seen Straker in concert, you'll know he's a great storyteller.

He knows how to get you tapping your feet. I've added the track "Boom Boom"to my playlist.

Megan Nash will be playing the 50th Regina Folk Festival with her sister. (Ali Lauren Creative Services)

It was announced this week that the Juno-nominated artist Megan Nash, joined by her sister Jenna, will be one of the featured acts on the main stage of this year's 50th anniversary Regina Folk Festival.

Later this month she heads to Europe for a series of concerts in Estonia and Germany.

I've added her song "Seeker," the title track for her latest album, to my playlist this week.