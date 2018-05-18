Sask. artists sharing the spotlight at this year's BreakOut West

Western Canada's largest music industry event is off and running for another year.

This year's BreakOut West goes from October 2 to 6 in Whitehorse, Yukon.

The five-day event features an award ceremony that this year has 16 Saskatchewan artists and acts up for Western Canadian Music Awards across 12 categories. On top of the great Saskatchewan nominees, you'll find wonderful music content from all points north and west.

This week's playlist can help you with that! I'm offering up a couple of hours of music that our friends and neighbours have been working on.

Saskatchewan group Foxwarren leads all nominations. The group is nominated for Breakout Artist of the Year, Recording of the Year and Rock Artist of the Year.

The band is fronted by singer-songwriter Andy Shauf along with his childhood friends Dallas Bryson and the Kissick brothers, Darryl and Avery. They released their debut self-titled album earlier this year. Enjoy the lead-off track to that album, a tune called To Be.

Last year SaskMusic had a public vote on Album of the Year. The winner was Malice, Mercy, Grief and Wrath by singer-songwriter Belle Plaine. It's no surprise to find her nominated for Roots Solo Artist of the Year in the Western Canadian Music Awards. Squared Up from Malice, Mercy, Grief and Wrath is on the playlist.

Regina blues man Jack Semple's latest album, Can't Stop the Love, has him nominated for Blues Artist of the Year. This might be Blues music but it won't leave you feeling that way. Dial-up a mood boost with songs like Don't Give Up.

Alberta artist Nuela Charles delivers the type of powerful soul tracks that might surprise a person when they find out where she calls home. Don't be surprised, just enjoy Long Way Down.

Sometimes simple is just simply better. That's my opinion anyway. Digawolf based out of Yellowknife is up for Indigenous Artist of the Year. Their track Northern Love Affair is honest, simple perfection.

When it comes to songwriting and performance, Manitoba artist Begonia continues to show us she's at another level. Her latest album Fear is a powerful event. You should check it out. I offer up Beats.

Hey Micah Erenberg, I don't know you, but I hear ya buddy! I love it when events like BreakOut West and the Western Canadian Music Awards help me discover new music and artists. Give Micah's track Do It For Love a listen.