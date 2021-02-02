Two more people charged with murder in connection to Prince Albert homicide

Prince Albert Police have charged two more people in connection with the death of Dylan Chretien.

A 24-year-old man from P.A. and 25-year-old Saskatoon woman are facing first degree murder charges, and the male is also charged with arson.

Chretien was reported missing on Nov. 2, 2019, and his remains were found near Prince Albert on Dec. 4.

Police determined his death was the result of foul play.

Both of the accused are in custody on unrelated charges. They'll appear in provincial court Wednesday morning.

Police have now charged seven people in relation to Chretien's death.

