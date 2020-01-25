'You are the lion': Why one Regina woman values her Chinese culture and traditions

Helen Chang isn't a rat — in the literal sense and in terms of animal signs on the Chinese zodiac.

But the director of the Chinese Cultural Society of Saskatchewan is still happily ringing in the Year of the Metal Rat — even if her zodiac sign is the Wood Rabbit.

Saturday marked the Chinese Lunar New Year, a celebration which is held on the first day of the Chinese calendar; often between Jan. 21 and Feb. 20 on the Gregorian calendar.

Chang's parents immigrated from China to Canada before she was born. But she holds Chinese traditions close to her heart.

Growing up in Regina, Chang and her brother were the only Chinese students at their elementary school. She witnessed the stereotypes people put on her culture.

"It felt like you really had to let people know that there was more to Chinese people than just egg rolls and fried rice," she said, adding the stereotypes still exist.

"Every time you see an action move, if they're in Chinatown, there's a lion dance happening."

Chang has passed Chinese traditions down to her own children, including her 11-year-old son — whose zodiac sign just happens to be a rat.

"You can totally see it in him," she said. "He's sporty; he's athletic."

Chinese traditions started at a young age

Chang began kung fu lessons when she was about 15 at the encouragement of her mother. She's been doing it ever since and is now a senior level teacher at Chung Wah Kung Fu in Regina.

Students of Chung Wah Kung Fu learn how to do a lion dance. Helen Chang, a senior level teacher at Chung Wah, has been lion dancing for years and now instructs students on how to properly do it. (Submitted photo/Chung Wah Kung Fu)

Kung fu, she said, ties closely with lion dance, another common Chinese tradition. Lion dance was traditionally performed by kung fu schools because it took significant physical strength to do it. The lion, Chang explained, has special significance to Chinese New Year celebrations.

"Lions are magical creatures in Chinese folklore," she said. "The lion has a horn [and] a special mirror. All these things help it to dispel bad energy and bring in good luck."

Numerous celebrations highlight new year in Saskatchewan

Chang and her family will be taking part in celebrations throughout the next couple of weeks, including one being held by the Chinese Cultural Society of Saskatchewan at Lee's Chop Suey on Feb. 8. The event features a traditional 10 course meal and is open to everyone. Tickets are available by calling 306-525-5027.

Chang will also get the opportunity to take part in a lion dance throughout the next couple of weeks. On Sunday, her group will perform at Dosu Wok restaurant in Pilot Butte. It's an experience that's always meaningful to her.

"Once the drum's going and the music's playing, your heartbeat just pushes you along," she said. "You are the lion."