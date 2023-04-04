Where is spring? Chilly, snowy Sask. weather to hang on a bit longer

Spring officially started over two weeks ago but if you live in Saskatchewan, you probably haven't even noticed.

Old Man Winter's stubborn, icy hand has a firm grasp on the province and the temperature data proves it.

Saskatoon and Regina only saw a couple of days above freezing this March. On average, both cities see about 17 of those days in March.

Both Regina and Saskatoon saw steep deviations from their average March daytime highs this past March. (WSI/CBC)

While there is no data yet from Environment and Climate Change Canada about where this past March ranks in terms of coldness compared to Marches of years past, it is not uncommon for cities and towns in the province to be several degrees lower than their monthly mean temperature, especially during winter.

In the first 10 days of April 2018, both Regina and Saskatoon recorded several nights with temperatures below -20 C. The average low in both of those cities at that time should be around -5 C.

But the prolonged chill adds insult to a province patiently awaiting spring, following a winter of early cold snaps, snow storms, freezing rain and dreary days of cloud and fog.

Why is it so cold?

Natalie Hasell, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, says the positioning of weather systems at the surface and upper levels of the atmosphere is reinforcing the cold and dry air.

"We've often seen ... a low pressure centre set itself up over Hudson Bay, Nunavut areas," said Hasell.

The counterclockwise flow of air means Saskatchewan is usually getting cold air from the north.

Constant upper lows over Hudson Bay have fueled arctic air-driven surface high pressure areas over the last month or so. (WSI/CBC)

The cold air sinks, creating an area of high pressure. These recent ridges of high pressure have often been defined by arctic air.

And it doesn't help that as the sun goes down at night, any heating during the day escapes into the atmosphere, creating cold overnight temperatures.

That pattern has happened several times in the past few weeks.

The high pressure isn't all bad, though. It's acting as a sort-of barrier, keeping a large Colorado low at bay and directing the brunt of it into the U.S. and northern Ontario through Wednesday. The only effects Saskatchewan will see are some gusty winds in the southeast.

When will it end?

As that powerful low moves past the Prairies, a change is expected as we head into the Easter weekend.

"We'll actually see a push of warm air coming from the Pacific," said Hasell. "This will be ... a ridge of high pressure not defined by cold arctic air, but defined by this warmer air that's coming in from the west."

But Hasell warns that a still-decent snowpack could prevent temperatures from getting as warm as forecast — including potential double digits above freezing for both Regina and Saskatoon over the weekend.

"I don't think we're going to see seasonable or above seasonal until maybe the second week of April," said Hasell.

A rare 'triple-dip' La Nina could mean a wild winter Duration 2:08 Meteorologist Christy Climenhaga explains how a third winter of La Nina conditions could affect our Western Canadian weather.

With a La Nina pattern in the Pacific Ocean, this type of weather this late in the year is not uncommon on the Prairies. But with that feature weakening, the prolonged cold and snow could ease next winter.

In the meantime, Hasell warns against unnecessary travel to Manitoba, especially on Wednesday, as heavy snow and high winds could cause reduced visibility on highways. If you must travel, she recommends taking an emergency kit with enough food, water, clothing and emergency supplies for up to 72 hours.