Children's hospital among Sask. health facilities with new COVID-19 outbreaks
95 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, according to province
In the past week, the Saskatchewan provincial government has added about 20 COVID-19 outbreaks to its running list, with locations including congregate living facilities, hospitals and holiday events.
Among them is the pediatric ward at the Jim Pattison's Children's Hospital and the medical imaging centre at St. Paul's Hospital in Saskatoon, as well as ward 6F at the Regina General Hospital. All three were added to the outbreak list on Tuesday.
CBC News has sent an inquiry to the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the province regarding the effect outbreaks will have on operations at the three hospitals.
As of Tuesday, there were 95 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 11 of whom are in intensive care. Of the total people hospitalized, about half were not fully vaccinated.
There were also nine long-term or personal care homes added to the outbreak list since Dec. 30, along with three events held over the holidays.
Outbreaks in Schools
The provincial website lists 34 active outbreaks in Saskatchewan schools, though it is unclear when the list was last updated.
A separate portion of the website that tracks the number of cases in schools in the past two weeks was last updated to include cases from Dec. 16 to 29.
On Tuesday, the provincial COVID-19 dashboard showed there were 4,062 confirmed active cases in Saskatchewan. This doesn't include asymptomatic people who tested positive on a rapid antigen test and, per new provincial guidelines, have begun isolating without taking a PCR test to confirm their diagnosis.
