Children housed in Sask. government-funded group home were neglected, restrained: report

Four children who are in the care of the Ministry of Social Services were neglected and restrained during their time at a Saskatoon group home, according to a new report from the Saskatchewan Advocate For Children and Youth.

Advocate Lisa Broda, who is an independent officer of the Legislative Assembly of Saskatchewan, issued her findings in a report published Wednesday.

The report details complaints received by the advocate's office, which include allegations of inappropriate discipline and lack of COVID-19 protocols at a residential group home in Saskatoon's Lawson Height's neighbourhood.

The same home was the subject of an investigation in June 2020 after a seven-year-old boy with complex care needs ran away from the home.

He was discovered in a Tim Horton's parking lot naked, lost and confused. The advocate says the group home he was residing in had been struggling with staffing levels, internal discord and other critical issues.

The group home was not named in the report but CBC previously reported the home was operated by CBI Health Group, an Ontario company with more than 70 such homes across the country.

Further complaints surfaced about group home

One month after the government launched an investigation into the seven-year-old who ran away, the Ministry received several new concerns about the care of the four children — ages seven to 11 — in the Lawson Heights group home, including medical and physical neglect.

A new investigation was launched on July 10, 2020 and conducted by a child protection caseworker that had investigated the previous complaint one month prior.

The report findings were finalized and signed by Ministry superiors on July 30, 2020. All but one allegation was substantiated, including:

Inappropriate discipline;

Neglect ranging from lack of sufficient COVID-19 protocols to egregious medical neglect resulting in one child requiring hospitalization;

Lack of staff training — identified in the June 2020 investigation as being an ongoing concern;

Internal dysfunction within the group home staff;

A senior staff member from the company had not been forthcoming or honest with certain information during the investigation.

The advocate reviewed the ministry's investigation and determined the findings to be consistent with the evidence gathered.

Following the second investigation in July of 2020, the company gave notice to the Ministry they were to discontinue operating the Lawson Heights group home.

"According to the company, this decision related to several factors, including chronic difficulty recruiting staff, concerns with continuity of care with having staff from multiple agencies in a home, and that, '[…] it was best for the children if we just gave up the contract,'" the report read.

However, the report said the company still operates two short-term emergency receiving group homes in Saskatoon.

Following the June and July investigations, the ministry added monitoring supports but conveyed they were interim measures rather than a systemic shift in how it provides oversight to group homes overall, said the report.

Advocate calls for long-term, sustainable plan of action for system gaps

Broda is now calling on the government to implement a clear, long-term sustainable and permanent plan of action to address gaps in the system.

In the report, Broda says the ministry's oversight mechanisms were not sufficient in preventing or identifying issues at the Lawson Heights group home before it became a crisis.

The advocate is recommending the ministry incorporate a leadership role that is responsible for the oversight of homes.

She is also asking the government to develop quality-of-care definitions and standards, increase staffing levels and verify the qualifications and training of staff who work with children with special needs.