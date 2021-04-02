Children playing with lighter cause house fire, $200K in damage

Children playing with a lighter accidentally caused a house fire and $200,000 worth of damage, says the Saskatoon Fire Department.

At 10:40 a.m. CST Friday, the department was called about a fire in a home on the 2800 block of 18th Street West.

Three engines, a rescue engine, an aerial unit and the battalion chief were dispatched. The aerial crew identified the fire in the attic and all utilities were shut off.

Saskatoon fire said the first crews saw flames coming from the roof and began fighting the fire through a bedroom window while another crew entered the home.

The fire was brought under control at 11:05 a.m. Saskatoon fire said there were no injuries and the scene was turned over to the fire investigator, who determined children accidentally caused the fire with a lighter.

The Saskatoon Fire Department reminds people to make sure all open flame items, such as lighters, matches and barbecue lighters, are kept in a safe place away from curious hands.