2 Regina children hit by vehicles in 2 days

Two children have been hit by vehicles in two days according to Regina police, and they're still looking for one of the drivers.

On Tuesday afternoon, a 10-year-old boy's leg was run over by a truck near Fourth Avenue and Albert Street.

A witness said eastbound and westbound traffic had stopped at a light and the boy ran between stopped vehicles.

He almost ran into the truck, which was turning, and slid under the vehicle. The rear wheel then rolled over his leg.

The boy escaped with only some scrapes and bruises and was taken to hospital for further assessment.

The truck didn't stay at the scene. Police said in the news release that the information they've gathered indicates the driver may not even know anything happened.

The other incident happened Wednesday afternoon. A three-year-old girl ran out into traffic in the 2800 block of Dewdney Ave, and was hit at a low speed by a truck.

She was taken to hospital with what appeared to be only minor injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information about either incident to call them at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.