Prince Albert police trying to find caregivers of 2 children found in separate incidents Wednesday

Police in Prince Albert, Sask., are trying to track down the caregivers of two children who were found in separate incidents on Wednesday.

The Prince Albert Police Service says there were contacted after the children were discovered Wednesday morning, with one found indoors and one found playing outside.

Police are now trying to identify the children's caregivers and released photos of the children Wednesday.

"We're assisting partner agencies," said police spokesperson Alanna Adamko.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince Albert Police Service at (306) 953-4222.