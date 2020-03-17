'It's been a scramble': Child-care services, parents face financial strain as Sask. returns to work

Parents headed back to work during Phases 1 and 2 of Saskatchewan's reopening plan will have access to licensed child care services located in schools starting on May 4, but some are struggling financially as they face having to pay for full-time child care.

"The closing of schools in the middle of March threw everyone for a real loop, because no parents have planned financially to pay for full-time child care for almost five months of the year," said Gail Szautner, executive director of the Children's Choice Child Development centres in Prince Albert.

"This has certainly caught everybody totally off guard."

Szautner said her child-care facilities have been working with parents on a case-by-case basis to figure out solutions for their schedules. She said the child-care services are struggling as well.

"It's been a scramble for everybody. It's been a scramble financially as well, because of course our numbers are down. A number of people are laid off, so their children are not attending."

Unused childcare spaces

Children's Choice Child Development has four locations in Prince Albert, three of which are located in schools.

They have remained open throughout the pandemic exclusively to provide child care for health-care workers and essential service workers, but have only been able to care for eight children at a time due to Saskatchewan's regulations. Non-school child-care services cannot open to everyone until Phase 3 of the reopening plan.

Many childcare facilities across the province have been closed due to financial strain brought on by the lack of business.

Cara Steiner, executive director for Prairie Lilly Early Learning in Regina, said some licenced childcare centres may not be financially able to open right away.

"We are working with a limited capacity for spaces in Saskatchewan right now," said Steiner.

"I would feel concerned that there are not enough spaces to support workers going back in Phases 1 and 2. Waiting for Phase 3 to expand daycare services is just going to be too late."

Parents working in Phases 1 or 2 of Saskatchewan's reopening plan will have access to licenced child-care services located in schools on May 4. (Marina von Stackelberg/CBC)

The Saskatchewan government says parents returning to the workforce next month don't need to worry about finding child care.

The province said there are enough spaces to accommodate families returning to work in May.

NDP call for child-care funding

The NDP Opposition in the province is calling on the government to provide bridge funding for unused child-care spaces.

"Many of them are operating at a loss," said Carla Beck, the NDP critic for child care.

"They have indicated time and time again that they are not sure how long they will be able to maintain their centres and whether they will be here after the pandemic passes, unless they get some resources directed toward them."

The NDP is also calling for the child-care subsidy threshold for families to be raised.

"I think it's become very clear during the pandemic that Saskatchewan does not work without early learning and child care. And Saskatchewan will not be able to get back to work without a strong sector," Beck said.