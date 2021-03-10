Sask. man sentenced to nine years for child pornography offences

Fifty-year-old Gabriel Fisher, formerly known as Kevin Hudec, has been sentenced to nine years in prison.

He was found guilty last June of accessing, possessing and making child pornography, and of breaching a probation order. On Monday, he also pleaded guilty to breaching a long-term supervision order that was placed on him in 2016 when he was declared a long-term offender.

In 2016, under his previous name, Fisher received the long-term offender designation after being convicted of child porn-related offences.

Fisher was the first person in Saskatchewan to have this designation.

The investigation into the more recent charges began after a concerned phone call from officials at the Oskana Community Correctional Centre in Regina.

Court heard in early 2020 that Oskana officials contacted ICE in 2017 about phone calls Fisher had been making and receiving with subject matter that worried the officials.

Const. Peter Froh of the Regina Police Service was working for ICE and began his investigation in January 2018.

Froh told the court Fisher was using a phone system known as Interactive Male. Froh said Fisher could leave and hear messages from other users. Froh had transcriptions and recordings of the conversations made, which were submitted as evidence.

The agreed statement of facts describes Interactive Male as a telephone service for men over 18 years of age.

Users can record a greeting which helps them connect with other users. The court heard a recording of Fisher's greeting, in which he describes his interests as "foot fetish, young girls and taboo." He invites others with similar interests to contact him.

The service allows for live chat or recorded messages. Froh said the service's purpose was "predominantly sexual."

Froh said Fisher's account made 346 calls using Interactive Male. He said the account was created using a credit card in June 2017.