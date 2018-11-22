Swift Current man charged with child pornography offences

A 53-year-old Swift Current man is facing child pornography charges following a Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) investigation.

In August, the ICE Unit began investigating a person who was downloading and sharing child pornography through a peer-to-peer network, according to an RCMP press release.

The investigators narrowed the location down to Swift Current. The ICE unit searched the location on Oct. 17 and seized several computers, electronic storage devices and a cell phone. Evidence on these devices supported charges, according to RCMP.

A suspect was charged with possessing child pornography, making child pornography and accessing child pornography.



The Saskatchewan ICE Unit investigates crimes involving abuse and/or exploitation of children on the Internet. The unit is made up of investigators from the RCMP, Regina Police Service, Saskatoon Police Service and Prince Albert Police Service.