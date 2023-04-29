Regina man, 44, facing child pornography charges after search of home in February

A Regina man has been charged with child pornography offences after an investigation by a Saskatchewan police team focused on fighting child sexual exploitation online.

The Saskatchewan internet child exploitation, or ICE, unit began an investigation in January of this year.

On Feb. 22, members of the unit — which includes investigators from the RCMP and from police services in Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert — executed a warrant and searched a home in Regina.

They seized an undisclosed number of electronic devices, a Friday news release from the Saskatoon Police Service said.

On Thursday, police charged Todd Harder, 44, with possession of child pornography, making child pornography available, and making an arrangement to commit a sexual offence against a child.

He was released from custody on conditions. His next court appearance is on June 7 in Regina.