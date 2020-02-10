Child porn charges laid against Chaplin, Sask., man

Morse RCMP announced on Sunday that a 56-year-old man from Chaplin, Sask., has been charged with child pornography offences.

Police say they began investigating in November the accessing of child porn in Chaplin and later obtained a search warrant to search the home.

Police seized computers and digital devices for forensic analysis on Nov. 29 but charges were not announced until Feb. 9, 2020.

The man is charged with possession of child porn and accessing child porn. He will make his first appearance in a Swift Current provincial court on Monday.