Child porn charges laid against Chaplin, Sask., man
Morse RCMP say a 56-year-old Chaplin man has been charged with possession of, and accessing, child pornography.
Police began investigating the accessing of child porn back in November
Morse RCMP announced on Sunday that a 56-year-old man from Chaplin, Sask., has been charged with child pornography offences.
Police say they began investigating in November the accessing of child porn in Chaplin and later obtained a search warrant to search the home.
Police seized computers and digital devices for forensic analysis on Nov. 29 but charges were not announced until Feb. 9, 2020.
The man is charged with possession of child porn and accessing child porn. He will make his first appearance in a Swift Current provincial court on Monday.