Loon Lake-area man accused of making child pornography, attempting to lure 10-year-old boy

A 26-year-old man from the Loon Lake-area is facing child pornography and child luring charges stemming from social media use, RCMP announced on Wednesday.

Police say a concerned grandparent complained to the Saskatoon Police Service about a possible case of child luring involving their 10-year-old grandson on Jan. 16.

A suspect in Saskatoon was identified, as well as the location he was residing temporarily.

A search warrant was obtained and then officers with the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit and the SPS arrested Steven Joseph Lasas in Saskatoon on Wednesday afternoon.

His electronic devices were seized for forensic analysis and the possible identification of more victimized children.

Lasas is charged with possession of child pornography, making child pornography, two counts of luring a child to commit an offence and a charge of obtaining for consideration the sexual services of a person under 18.

Lasas was remanded into custody and will appear in provincial court in Saskatoon on Thursday.