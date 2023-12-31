Missing girl, 12, last seen near Pilot Butte: RCMP

White Butte RCMP are asking for help to find a 12-year-old girl whose last known whereabouts were east of Regina.

Brooklyn Stonechild has been missing since Friday night. She was last seen south of Pilot Butte, Sask., around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 362, according to a Sunday RCMP press release.

Police believe she may be in the Regina area.

Brooklyn is described as five feet tall, 95 lbs, brown eyes and short hair. She was wearing black clothing and a white ball cap.

RCMP are asking anyone with more information on Brooklyn to contact them at 306-310-7261.

