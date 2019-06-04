Child inside stolen SUV uninjured after jumping out: Saskatoon police

A child who was inside an SUV that was stolen is safe and uninjured after jumping out of the vehicle in Saskatoon.

Saskatoon police say a man stole the SUV on the 3300 block of 37th Street West just after 5 p.m. CST on Monday.

The vehicle was running at the time and there was a child inside. Police did not release the age of the child.

"The child recognized what was occurring and jumped out of the moving vehicle shortly after it had been stolen. The child was not injured," the Saskatoon Police Service said in a news release.

The suspect left the city in the stolen SUV and headed toward Warman as RCMP followed.

The driver got as far as the Osler area, turned around, and was seen heading back toward Saskatoon.

Police put out tire deflation equipment that brought the SUV to a stop in the 100 block of Marquis Drive.

"The suspect fled on foot into a busy parking lot filled with citizens picking up their groceries," police said.

After that, members of the public called police and directed them to the suspect.

One person has been arrested. Police say the incident is under investigation and charges are pending.