COVID-19 booster doses for children 5-11 available in Sask. on Wednesday

Children aged five to 11 in Saskatchewan will soon be able to get their third COVID-19 vaccine dose.

The province has announced that parents and guardians of children in that age range will be able to book appointments as of Wednesday morning.

It is recommending that at least four months should have passed since a child's previous shot before they get a booster.

"I encourage parents of all school-age children to ensure those children have completed their primary series of a first and second dose and consider the booster dose," said Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer.

He said it is especially important that children who are at a high risk of serious COVID-19 illnesses get their booster shot as soon as they are able.

How to get an appointment

Appointments will be available online or over the phone by calling 1-833-Sask-VAX (1-833-727-5829).

The phone line for booking appointments will be available seven days a week 8:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. CST.

Pharmacies will also be providing COVID-19 vaccines for children. Participating pharmacies can be found online while walk-in clinics may also be available in specific location.

Indigenous Services Canada and the Northern Inter-Tribal Authority will be operating vaccination clinics in First Nation and Métis communities.

Rising hospitalizations

The expansion of booster doses comes only a few days ahead of classes resuming across the province.

It also comes after Shahab warned that masks could soon be needed again in more public spaces due to hospitalizations trending upwards in recent weeks.

"If you're in a crowded place with lots of people you don't know, it's good to wear a mask. And that's increasingly going to be important in the fall," Shahab said earlier this month. "That does reduce transmission rates."

Saskatchewan expanded eligibility for anyone over 18 to get a second booster dose on Aug. 15.

Children who are immunocompromised may have already received a third shot.

Tuesday's announcement now means they can receive their fourth dose four months after their previous dose.