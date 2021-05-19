Sask.'s chief medical health officer urges essential service employers to have COVID contingency plans

COVID-19's Omicron variant is making its way into Saskatchewan's population, but some cities, agencies and organizations haven't had to do much about it yet.

Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer, said residents did well over the holidays to minimize the spread of Omicron, but that the next four to six weeks will see a sharp increase due to the variant.

He said being diligent around vaccinations and rapid testing, and abiding by the provincial isolation policy, would help reduce stress on the province's health-care system and other essential service workers.

"All those sectors should have contingency plans to manage the work if a significant portion of their staff are off sick, even though the symptoms [of Omicron] are mild and you only have to isolate for five days," Shahab said earlier this week.

The Saskatoon Police Service said that due to case count fluctuations it was unable to provide an accurate picture of the count among its ranks of officers and staff, but that a small percentage of the service was affected by Omicron.

Those cases, the police service's statement said, were due to community transmission of the virus, not workplace transmissions.

Police in Saskatoon say resources will be pulled from other units to support front-line services where and when needed. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

In the police service's statement, deputy chief Mitch Yuzdepski said a plan was in place to ensure there was no disruption to front-line services. The plan included using other police unit resources to support front-line services where required.

"We have seen an increase in the number of staff off work because of the requirement to self-isolate, however we have not had to activate any of the phases of our business continuity plan at this time," Yuzdepski said.

The police service said it continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and its impact on the organization daily, though Yuzdepski said the service was confident front-line services wouldn't be negatively impacted.

There hasn't yet been much impact felt from Omicron within the City of Saskatoon, a statement issued to CBC on Wednesday said. (Courtney Markewich/CBC)

A statement from the City of Saskatoon said measures were in place in its facilities to mitigate the potential spread of COVID in the workplace.

Staff are required to submit either mandatory proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative test, and required to complete fit-for-duty forms before attending the workplace.

The statement said masking and physical distancing protocols, along with enhanced cleaning and physical barriers, were in place. In-person meetings were discouraged unless "critical in nature."

"The City of Saskatoon is not currently experiencing any significant staffing challenges," said the statement from Pamela Goulden-McLeod, the director of emergency measures organization.

"We continue to watch and plan for any impact of the Omicron variant on staffing levels by reviewing all business continuity plans to ensure that critical services can continue."