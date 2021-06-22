Regina Grade 5 student publishes first novel

It is an exciting year for 11-year-old Chidera Igwe, but not for a reason common to girls her age.

The Grade 5 student at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic School in Regina just published her first book, The Carnival Boy.

The fictional novel follows the adventure of Melissa, a lover of carnivals who loses her way during a family vacation. Her encounter with a young boy changes her life as she tries to find a way out of the carnival.

Igwe started writing in Grade 3 and has written more than a dozen stories. The Carnival Boy has received more acclaim than any of her previous work.

"I published this one because when I got people to read it, like my friends or my teachers, they really just had that enjoyment feeling," she said. "I'd write manuscripts and they would read it and they liked it, but this one they said was as if they were reading an actual book."

Igwe has written more than a dozen stories, but her family and friends reacted the strongest to The Carnival Boy. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

Since self-publishing with the help of her father, Igwe has received much praise for her debut novel. This has inspired her to write even more. The book was published in collaboration with Regina-based INCH Communications and is currently available on Amazon.

"I'm gonna keep writing books so more people can read them and enjoy them and maybe make a part two of this one since so many people like it," she said.

Igwe was very excited when she held the first physical copy of the book in her hands.

"I was so excited and I couldn't believe that I pulled this off," Igwe said. "I want to make sure that each school library within the city that is interested in keeping copies of The Carnival Boy is able to get one."

Igwe was very happy to be able to hold a physical copy of her book. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

Her father Chidi Igwe, a lecturer at the University of Regina and the author of Taking Back Nigeria from 419, said he is proud of his daughter's accomplishment and the effect that it's having on her classmates.

"After we took the book to her school and shared it with her friends, some of her friends began to say 'I have my own story,'" he said. "I didn't realize it'd go beyond motivating her and that it would actually be a source of motivation for her classmates."

Igwe plans to be in the school band in Grade 6. In addition to her school work, she is learning the necessary skills to be successful in the television and movie industry through a program offered by a California-based talent company.