Judges reserve decision on Crown's appeal of longest child porn sentence in Sask. history

WARNING: This story contains content some readers may find disturbing.

A panel of judges in Regina has reserved its decision on the Crown's appeal of a sentence handed down in a child pornography case.

In November 2017, Philip Chicoine of Saskatoon was sentenced to 12 years after pleading guilty to 40 child porn-related charges. The Crown had sought a 17-year sentence.

The Crown filed a notice of appeal in January.

Last year, court heard that Chicoine met women online in Romania and the Philippines and told them how to abuse children while he watched via streaming video.

A Mountie who took part in the investigation testified that the evidence he reviewed was so disturbing and depraved that he had to seek counselling.

During sentencing, the judge in the case said there is hope that Chicoine, who was 28, can be rehabilitated.

The judge recommended that he serve his sentence at a federal psychiatric facility.