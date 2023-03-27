Murder trial begins for Regina mother accused in death of 18-month old son

Warning: This story contains a reference to suicide.

The trial of Chelsea Rae Whitby began with tears from the Regina woman accused of killing her 18-month-old son.

Whitby sobbed as Crown attorney Adam Breker laid out the Crown's case against her Monday at Regina's Court of King's Bench.

Darren Kraushaar is representing Whitby, who is facing one count of second-degree murder for her role in the death of her son Emerson Whitby on June 10, 2020.

In his opening statement, Breker outlined allegations of Whitby abusing and injuring Emerson in the weeks leading up to his death.

Breker said Whitby was resistant to her son being examined by doctors, despite previously being open to taking him to the doctor for routine health checks.

Emerson's father — who was no longer with Whitby — raised concerns to the Ministry of Social Services about the injuries in late May 2020.

That prompted an investigation and eventually a safety plan that restricted Whitby's access to her son without supervision from her own mother.

On June 9, Emerson spent much of the day with his father before being returned to Whitby's care. Within 12 hours the child was dead.

"You will hear every minute of every hour in Emerson's final day," Breker said.

Breker said the Crown's case will show that Whitby intentionally caused Emerson's death in an act of frustration and aggression while at her apartment in the 3200 block of Arens Rd. E.

First responders who responded to the scene on the morning of June 10 found Emerson covered in various marks and bruises, Breker said. The child had no heartbeat, and while first responders were eventually able to get the toddler's heart beating again, he was eventually ruled brain dead, Breker said.

An autopsy later showed that Emerson's death was the result of a subdural hemorrhage caused by blunt-force trauma to the head, Breker said.

Despite being told by police that her son's death was the result of an outside actor, Whitby had little interest in finding out who did it, the Crown said. Instead, she was more focused on the growing attention of police and making sure her then-boyfriend Taylor Stewart stuck to their story that Emerson may have suffered injuries during a rough night of sleep.

Stewart would die by suicide on July 25, the day before he was scheduled to take part in a voluntary lie detector test with Regina police.

The Crown has said they will rely on Stewart's suicide notes as evidence in the trial.

Whitby would be arrested a few weeks later in Aug. 4, in Winnipeg.

While originally charged with manslaughter the charge would later be upgraded to second-degree murder.

The trial is being held in front of judge alone, with Justice C.L. Dawson overseeing the case.

