Riders' Charleston Hughes expected to return to play after impaired-driving charge

Saskatchewan Roughrider Charleston Hughes will likely be back on the field this weekend after missing out on one game as punishment for an impaired-driving charge.

Police say they found the CFL star defensive lineman asleep behind the wheel on Regina's Ring Road on Oct. 11.

The club said last Friday it had decided to remove Hughes from the active roster and imposed the maximum disciplinary fine allowed under the collective bargaining agreement.

He was benched for the team's Saturday game in Calgary but head coach Chris Jones said Tuesday he "should play" when the team faces the B.C. Lions this Saturday.

"It was an unfortunate event but we can't just sit there and continue to pound away at it," said Jones.

"It's one of those things, anytime something negative happens, we have to move forward at some point."

Hughes said it is not a good feeling to bring negative attention to the club, when the focus should be on football.

"I hold myself to a high standard. I'm supposed to really be a role model for people out there and people who are watching you," said Hughes.

"So when I look back at it, it is pretty embarrassing. It's an embarrassing moment."

Hughes is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 31.