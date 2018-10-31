Roughrider Charleston Hughes' impaired driving charges adjourned

Impaired driving charges against Saskatchewan Roughriders defender Charleston Hughes, stemming from an alleged incident on October 11, have been adjourned to December 5.

Hughes is charged with impaired driving and failing to provide breath sample. He was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

The defensive lineman apologized publicly after the charges.

"I apologize to my teammates, you know, my fans and, you know, the staff within [the] organization," Hughes told reporters in Regina earlier this month.

"And um, you know, it's kind of embarrassing to go through a situation like this."

Hughes was removed from the active roster and was fined the maximum disciplinary fine allowed under the collective bargaining agreement after the charges.

He leads the CFL in sacks with 15.