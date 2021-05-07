2 more people charged in connection with North Battleford homicide

A man from the North Battleford area has been charged in connection with a death of Damian Moosomin about a year ago.

Denver Roy, 36, is charged with indecent interference with a dead body and accessory after the fact to homicide. Roy is from Sweetgrass First Nation, about 30 kilometres west of North Battleford.

Moosomin, 20, was found dead in the backyard of a North Battleford home on May 16, 2020, five days after he was reported missing.

A second person who was recently charged was under 18 at the time of the offence and cannot be named in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

As of May 7, 2021, six people in total have been charged in connection to Moosomin's death.

The other four people, charged in April after the Saskatchewan RCMP's 11-month investigation, were:

Tye Partridge, 23, from Moosomin First Nation is charged with first-degree murder.

Jannay Blackbird, 32, from Saulteaux First Nation is charged with second-degree murder.

Stormy Wapass-Semaganis, 23, from Edmonton, Alberta is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Melissa Semaganis, 41, from Poundmaker Cree Nation is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

The RCMP didn't say when the two most recently charged people are scheduled to appear in court.