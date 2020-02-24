Youth charged in connection with Rodney Troy Ruberry homicide in Regina

A 17-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of Rodney Tory Ruberry.

This is the second person charged in connection with the death, which happened in Regina on Jan. 24, 2020. Josiah Pambrun, 27, was charged with manslaughter on Feb. 13, 2020.

Last month, police were called to check on a property after somebody reported seeing people running from a home. Police discovered Ruberry in the home and called EMS. Paramedics took Ruberry to hospital, where he subsequently died about one hour after he was found.

The death was declared a homicide three days later after investigation by police, Saskatchewan Coroners Service and Major Crimes.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with info to contact an officer or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.