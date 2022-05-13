Woman charged months after hit-and-run crash kills Regina senior

Regina police say charges have been laid in connection with a fatal hit-and-run last fall.

According to police, a 70-year-old man was crossing Rochdale Boulevard from the south sidewalk on Cedar Meadow Drive on Oct. 21, 2022, when he was struck by an SUV.

Later that day, the man died of his injuries in hospital.

Police say they seized the vehicle believed to be involved in the crash during an investigation that lasted more than six months.

A 47-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday and charged with failing to stop after a deadly accident.

She made her first court appearance Thursday morning.