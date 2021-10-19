Man charged after Regina police uncover 'improvised explosive materials' in suspicious package

A 30-year-old man is facing charges following an investigation into a suspicious package containing what police described as "improvised explosive materials" in north Regina Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Albert Street around 3 p.m., after a report that a man had been detained for shoplifting and a bag he was carrying "contained items that appeared suspicious," the Regina Police Service said in a Tuesday news release.

The bag was eventually moved to an "access-controlled area" and the police service's explosives disposal unit was called in to safely deal with the materials inside the package, the release said.

Steven Hepper of Regina was later arrested and charged with possessing an explosive substance and incendiary material. He was also charged with theft under $5,000.

He's expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon.