Jarrod John Charles sentenced to 8 years, 90 days for kidnapping, sex assault of 8-year-old girl

Jarrod John Charles has been sentenced to eight years, 90 days for kidnapping and sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl in 2017. Charles received 611 days credit for time served.

Charles, who is 20, was sentenced on Wednesday.

Charles pleaded guilty to kidnapping and sexual assault on July 5. He said he snatched the girl after a relative stepped away from her briefly to get some water.

Judge Hugh Harradance said that it was a challenge to decide on an appropriate sentence because of Charles' troubled background.

Charles has a history of fetal alcohol syndrome and attention deficit disorder, and had a difficult childhood, living in numerous foster homes throughout his youth.

Harradance described Charles as "almost childlike," and unable to comprehend the gravity of what he did.

'I'm not sorry'

The abduction sparked a province-wide Amber Alert.

Court heard that Charles took the girl to an abandoned home in a remote area of a forest where he sexually assaulted her for about three hours before letting her go.

She walked for about seven kilometres before finding her way to a house where the owners called police.

Charles was arrested on July 4, 2017, at a restaurant.

When questioned by police that evening, he admitted to the abduction, saying he took the girl because she was small and weak.

"I'm not sorry for what I did," he told police. "I abducted her knowing I'd get caught."