Girl, 13, facing weapons charges after incident at Regina high school

A 13-year-old girl has been charged in connection with a gun incident that put an east Regina high school under lockdown last week.

Police were called to F.W. Johnson Collegiate around 9:15 a.m. CST, after reports of someone with a gun inside the building.

The school was cleared and, after investigating, police say no one was hurt.

Roughly a dozen Regina police cruisers surrounded F.W. Johnson Collegiate in the city's east end Friday morning after reports of a gun incident at the school. (Adam Bent/CBC)

Officers later arrested two youths at a home nearby in the 1300 block of Fleet Street.

An airsoft rifle, which is believed to be the one used in the incident, was recovered.

The teen — who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act — is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, carrying and possessing a weapon, and using a gun while committing an indictable offence.

She was due to make her first provincial youth court appearance Monday morning.