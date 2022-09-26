Girl, 13, facing weapons charges after incident at Regina high school
No one was hurt in incident that put F.W. Johnson Collegiate in lockdown, police say
A 13-year-old girl has been charged in connection with a gun incident that put an east Regina high school under lockdown last week.
Police were called to F.W. Johnson Collegiate around 9:15 a.m. CST, after reports of someone with a gun inside the building.
The school was cleared and, after investigating, police say no one was hurt.
Officers later arrested two youths at a home nearby in the 1300 block of Fleet Street.
An airsoft rifle, which is believed to be the one used in the incident, was recovered.
The teen — who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act — is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, carrying and possessing a weapon, and using a gun while committing an indictable offence.
She was due to make her first provincial youth court appearance Monday morning.