Charges laid in 2017 homicide in Regina

Two men have been charged in an unsolved murder from 2017.

On December 3, 2017, police found an injured man at about 2:45 a.m. on the 1200 block of Retallack Street in Regina.

Thurston James Mintuck, 35, died in hospital and became Regina's ninth homicide of 2017.

Another 35-year-old man, with Mintuck at the time, was the victim of attempted murder.

Two years later, police say they now have sufficient evidence to make lay charges against two men.

Nayo Pisim Fox, 27, and 30-year-old Timothy Mitchell Louison have both been charged with first-degree murder, attempt to commit murder using a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Both of the men will appear in Regina provincial court on Monday, December 16 at 9:30.