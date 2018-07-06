Breaking
Charges laid in deadly Humboldt Broncos team bus crash: RCMP
The RCMP announced on Friday that an arrest has been made and charges laid in connection with the April 6 bus collision which left 16 people dead and 13 others injured.
16 people died and 13 others were injured when bus and semi collided on highway
The RCMP has arrested and charged a person in connection with the Humboldt Broncos team bus crash.
The name of the person charged has not been released by police
The bus and a semi-truck collided at a rural intersection between Nipawin and Tisdale on April 6, killing 16 people and injuring 13 others.
The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League's Humboldt Broncos were heading to Nipawin for a playoff game when the collision occurred.
The RCMP will give further details at a news conference in Regina this afternoon at 1 p.m. CST (3 p.m. ET).