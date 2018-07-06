Charges laid in deadly Humboldt Broncos team bus crash: RCMP

The RCMP has arrested and charged a person in connection with the Humboldt Broncos team bus crash.

The name of the person charged has not been released by police

The bus and a semi-truck collided at a rural intersection between Nipawin and Tisdale on April 6, killing 16 people and injuring 13 others.

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League's Humboldt Broncos were heading to Nipawin for a playoff game when the collision occurred.

The RCMP will give further details at a news conference in Regina this afternoon at 1 p.m. CST (3 p.m. ET).