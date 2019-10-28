Murder charge laid in death of Regina mother missing since March

Regina police have made two arrests and laid a murder charge in the case of a young woman missing since March.

Wapemoose, 22, was originally from the Cowessess First Nation, but had been living in Regina before going missing earlier this year. Over the course of an investigation, Regina police came to believe harm had befallen Wapemoose, according to a Monday news release.

Police also said human remains had been found northeast of Regina Saturday, but that the identity still had to be confirmed forensically.

The two suspects were arrested on Friday and Saturday.

Eric Kakaway, 23, is charged with second degree murder and offering indignity to a human body.

Jeannette Mavis, 30, is charged with accessory after the fact the murder.

Both appeared in Provincial Court in Regina Monday.

Wapemoose's family described her as a young, active and artistic mother of a young girl.

She was one credit away from finishing her Grade 12 diploma when she disappeared.