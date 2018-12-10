2nd person charged in double shooting in east Regina

Regina police say a second person has been charged with attempted murder and arson after a shooting early Sunday morning.

A 37-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and charged with arson and two counts of attempted murder using a gun.

A 44-year-old man is now facing the same charges after he was arrested later on Wednesday, police said Friday.

The charges were laid in connection with a double shooting that left two people injured on the city's east side.

Two people were found with apparent gunshot wounds on the 1900 block of Fleet Street. It was later determined they were shot on the 400 block of Fines Drive.

The 44-year-old man appeared in court on Friday.