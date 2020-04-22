Man, 22, dead after collision with semi-truck east of Chaplin: Sask. RCMP

A 22-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle collision near Chaplin on Tuesday evening, police say.

RCMP say the man was driving an eastbound car when it collided with a semi-truck around 6 p.m. on Highway 1, east of the community.

The man, who was the only person in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was uninjured.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Chaplin is 145 kilometres west of Regina.