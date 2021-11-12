Changes announced to Sask.'s social assistance program to support people at risk of homelessness

Saskatchewan's new social assistance program will be tweaked so that the social services ministry can make direct payments for rent and utilities on behalf of some clients who are at risk of homelessness.

The Saskatchewan Income Support (SIS) program replaced the Saskatchewan Assistance Program on Aug. 31.

Advocates and landlords have criticized SIS because people are allocated a shelter budget and must pay rent and utilities themselves each month from the money they are given.

Previously, the province paid landlords directly for rent and also covered utilities, ensuring that housing costs didn't fall into arrears and result in evictions.

Direct payments

Now the social services ministry says it will begin providing direct payments of shelter benefits on behalf of "high needs SIS clients with complex challenges who are at risk of homelessness."

In late October, rallies took place in Regina and Saskatoon to demand changes to SIS.

Len Usiskin, executive director of Quint Development Corporation, which owns around 100 affordable rental-housing units in Saskatoon, said at the time that he saw a "dramatic rise in homelessness" and that a lot of it was "directly attributable" to the social assistance program.

"Since the launch of the SIS program in 2019, we've been listening to feedback and reviewing the program to consider if it needed adjustments," Social Services Minister Lori Carr wrote in a media statement on Friday.

"While the majority of clients have been successful in managing their money and paying their own bills, we recognize that some clients with high needs require additional support, and we're providing it."

Another critique of SIS is that it doesn't give people enough money to cover rent.

Under SIS, a single adult in Saskatoon and Regina receives $575 a month for shelter and utilities, and another $285 a month for food and all other expenses.

There is no mention in the news release if the shelter allowance will be increased, but the province says there is additional money available above the basic amount, including in the form of stabilization benefits, for certain clients such as those who are homeless, or who have recently transitioned to the program.

The ministry said it's also investing an additional $113,000 in 2021-2022 to expand money management and trusteeship services by 25 per cent, in order to help more people with complex needs.