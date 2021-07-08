Changes to COVID-19 immunization system in Sask. start on Sunday
All residents aged 12 and older are still eligible for first and second doses
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is shifting its COVID-19 immunization focus, starting today.
Vaccines are still available, but will focus on walk-in and pop-up clinics at public venues in the province. They will also still be available at some pharmacies by appointment.
Drive-thrus and most appointment-booked clinics will be discontinued.
To get vaccinated after Aug. 8:
- Drop into a mobile or pop-up clinic. Information about pop-up locations can be found at saskatchewan.ca/drive-thru-vax
- Visit a local pharmacy, or search the list of participating pharmacies at saskatchewan.ca/covid19-pharmacies
- Residents wanting to book an appointment with no nearby pharmacies can view and book available clinics at saskatchewan.ca/COVID-19 vaccine
According to the SHA, the approach will allow for community outreach in areas where they are needed most.
The phone booking system will also change effective Aug. 8, with any calls to the 1-833-SASKVAX phone line being directed to HealthLine 811.
Information related to COVID-19 vaccines and clinics will still be available at saskatchewan.ca/COVID19-vaccine.
A SHA news release also states that testing is important for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. For information about when and where to get tested, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-testing.
