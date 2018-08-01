Sask. ban on buying organs, human tissue now excludes corneas

The province of Saskatchewan can now purchase corneas for transplantation after it made corneal tissue exempt from rules that prohibit the buying and selling of organs and human tissue.

The Human Tissue Gift Regulations Act now allows Saskatchewan to purchase corneas from accredited eye banks if there is a shortage of donated tissue.

"Currently in Saskatchewan, the supply of donated corneal tissue is not adequate to meet the demand for corneal transplants, resulting in long wait times and reduced quality of life for Saskatchewan residents waiting for a corneal transplant," said the province in an emailed response to questions.

It said other provinces like Alberta, Manitoba and Quebec have already purchased corneas from other jurisdictions when the provincial supply was too low.

The province said the change is a result of consultations on The Human Tissue Gift Act 2015.

Change comes after consultation

"There was considerable interest from patients and physicians to consider regulations that would support purchase of corneal tissue," the province said in the email.

The change also allows for the reimbursement of expenses incurred by donors, which the province said would remove financial barriers from a potential donor's decision to donate.

Other regulatory changes, which came into effect on July 16, include allowing the use or display of human tissue for the purpose of public education, and new regulation of sharing between the transplant program and the Minister of Health.