Highway-clogging construction near Chamberlain, Sask. to be halted for long weekend

Roadwork that has been slowing traffic to a standstill on Highway 11 near Chamberlain, Sask., will be halted for the upcoming long weekend, according to the province.

Delays on the stretch of highway drew complaints from drivers, some of whom took to social media to say they waited more than an hour at practically a standstill.

Heading north on Highway 11 near Chamberlain. A one hour, 10 minute wait due to construction.. quality time with my family in the car! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sktraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sktraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skconstructiondelay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skconstructiondelay</a> <a href="https://t.co/sRFRHnHLyd">pic.twitter.com/sRFRHnHLyd</a> —@mcschief Anyone driving <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sask?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sask</a> Highway 11 from <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yxe?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yxe</a> to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yqr?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yqr</a> or vice versa — highly recommend avoiding. Finally through a traffic jam near Chamberlain. 90 minutes stalled due to construction. —@LPAshleyM

In a statement issued Monday, the Minister of Highways, Lori Carr, said the delays were "unacceptable."

"My officials have been instructed to work with the contractor to make sure these delays do not happen again, even if that means ceasing construction entirely to let high volumes of traffic through," the statement reads.

CBC has reached out to the contractor, a company belonging to the Coco group, for a comment.

The ministry said in a statement Tuesday that construction through the corridor will halt for the September long weekend. The contractor will stop work at the end of the day Thursday, August 30 and resume on Tuesday, September 4.

"Work through Chamberlain itself is expected to be complete by the end of the next week depending on weather and progress," it reads, in part.

If you were to call the highway hotline, or inquire about a possible delay on the interactive map, it says a delay of 20-30 minutes is possible.

Where to go

If you're travelling bewteen Saskatoon and Regina while this construction is going on, you can avoid the headache by using Highway 16, which heads east out of Saskatoon. Highway 16 connects with both Highway 6, which goes into Regina from the north, and Highway 20, which connects with Highway 11 near Lumsden.

