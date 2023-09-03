CFL, Roughriders monitor smoke conditions ahead of Labour Day classic

Representatives from the CFL and the Saskatchewan Roughriders say they are monitoring the air quality in advance of the Labour Day classic against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Mosaic Stadium on Sunday evening.

An Environment and Climate Change Canada special air quality statement is in effect for the City of Regina as a plume of wildfire smoke continues to affect most of southern and central Saskatchewan.

As of 11:00 a.m. CST Sunday, Environment and Climate Change Canada had Regina's air quality health index at a level 10 — which is considered to be high risk. Throughout Sunday morning the AQHI has been alternating between high risk and very high risk.

Those levels of wildfire smoke could be harmful to everyone's health and ECCC recommends limiting time outdoors and especially any strenuous activity.

The AQHI is projected to drop to a seven — which is still considered high risk — by Sunday night, according to ECCC's website.

The Labour Day Classic is set to kick off at Mosaic Stadium at 5 p.m. CST Sunday.

A spokesperson from the Saskatchewan Roughriders told CBC news that all of its events related to the Labour Day Classic are scheduled to go ahead as planned as of Sunday morning.

Two Royal Canadian Air Force training jets are scheduled to fly over Mosaic Stadium at 4:55 p.m. to honour the Canadian Armed Forces.

On Thursday, the Royal Canadian Air Force said flybys are closely controlled for public safety and dependent on weather and flying conditions.