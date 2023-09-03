CFL, Riders monitoring smoky air in Regina, but Labour Day Classic still set to kick off on time

The CFL and the Saskatchewan Roughriders are keeping an eye on smoky air ahead of the Labour Day Classic against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday at Mosaic stadium, but the game is still set to kick of at 5 p.m. CST.

"The Saskatchewan Roughriders, and Winnipeg Blue Blombers alongside the CFL and CFLPA have been continuously monitoring the air quality at Mosaic Stadium throughout the afternoon using in-stadium instruments," the Roughriders posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, at 4:20 p.m. on Sunday.

"With the help of strong south winds, levels have been steadily declining throughout the afternoon and currently sit well below the acceptable level to play football. "

The Coors Light Party in the Park, meanwhile, kicked off at 2 p.m.

The Riders say the organization will post updates on social media if required.

Poor air quality

An Environment and Climate Change Canada special air quality statement is in effect for the City of Regina as a plume of wildfire smoke continues to affect most of southern and central Saskatchewan.

At 4 p.m. CST Sunday, Environment and Climate Change Canada had Regina's air quality health index (AQHI) at a level 8 — which is considered to be very high risk. That is a drop from a AQHI of 10+ at 2 p.m CST, which was considered to be very high risk.

Throughout Sunday, the AQHI has been alternating between high risk and very high risk.

Those levels of wildfire smoke could be harmful to everyone's health and ECCC recommends limiting time outdoors and especially any strenuous activity.

The AQHI is projected to drop to a seven — which is still considered high risk — by Sunday night, according to ECCC's website.

"It was smokier in Swift Current earlier today and they've now cleared up a bit. I'm not going to say its super nice there, but they're better than they were," ECCC Meteorologist Dan Fulton said on Sunday shortly after noon.

"So we're kind of thinking that might improve things a little bit towards the evening in Regina and then maybe not a bad night for smoke. There's still going to be smoke around but not quite as bad as it is now. "

Two Royal Canadian Air Force training jets are scheduled to fly over Mosaic Stadium at 4:55 p.m. to honour the Canadian Armed Forces.

On Thursday, the Royal Canadian Air Force said flybys are closely controlled for public safety and dependent on weather and flying conditions.

Fulton said the visibility in Regina on Sunday was about four kilometres in the smoke. He added that after a projected small reprieve on Sunday night, more smoke is expected to return to parts of the province on Monday.