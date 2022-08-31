Sask. Roughriders head coach Craig Dickenson sidelined with COVID-19
CFL team says Dickenson is expected back in time for Labour Day Classic
The Saskatchewan Roughriders say their head coach, Craig Dickenson, has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement issued Wednesday morning, the CFL team said Dickenson is currently quarantining per CFL policy.
The Roughriders said Dickenson is expected to return to the team on Saturday, in time for Sunday afternoon's Labour Day Classic versus the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Mosaic Stadium (4 p.m. CST).
In July, the Riders had 13 players and 5 staff members test positive for COVID-19 at the same time — including starting quarterback Cody Fajardo.
The outbreak prompted a scheduled Saturday Riders home game in Regina versus the Toronto Argonauts to be postponed by one day.
We wish Coach Dickenson a quick recovery and look forward to having him on the sidelines this Sunday. 💚 <a href="https://t.co/cWkTROMa6V">pic.twitter.com/cWkTROMa6V</a>—@sskroughriders
The Riders are 6-5 this season after their 23-16 victory over the B.C. Lions in Vancouver last Friday.
The league-leading Blue Bombers enter Sunday's game with a 10-1 record.
