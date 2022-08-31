Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Saskatchewan

Sask. Roughriders head coach Craig Dickenson sidelined with COVID-19

The Saskatchewan Roughriders say head coach Craig Dickenson has tested positive for COVID-19.

CFL team says Dickenson is expected back in time for Labour Day Classic

The Saskatchewan Roughriders say head coach Craig Dickenson is expected to return from COVID-19 quarantine in time for Sunday's Labour Day Classic. (Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press)

The Saskatchewan Roughriders say their head coach, Craig Dickenson, has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement issued Wednesday morning, the CFL team said Dickenson is currently quarantining per CFL policy.

The Roughriders said Dickenson is expected to return to the team on Saturday, in time for Sunday afternoon's Labour Day Classic versus the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Mosaic Stadium (4 p.m. CST).

In July, the Riders had 13 players and 5 staff members test positive for COVID-19 at the same time — including starting quarterback Cody Fajardo.

The outbreak prompted a scheduled Saturday Riders home game in Regina versus the Toronto Argonauts to be postponed by one day.

The Riders are 6-5 this season after their 23-16 victory over the B.C. Lions in Vancouver last Friday.

The league-leading Blue Bombers enter Sunday's game with a 10-1 record.

