It was a tough 48 hours for Riders boss' Chris Jones with the promise it will only get worse.

Not only is Jones dwelling on a semi-final loss to Winnipeg, but with the end of the season came real-world problems.

Staff cuts across the league

First up is informing staff their services are no longer required.

The CFL has imposed a cap on football operations expenses to take effect next year.

Jones says he will have to lay off several members of his staff and force everyone else, including himself and his coaches, to take pay cuts.

"The unfortunate reality is that there is going to be 5 or 6 people that won't be in our organization anymore," Jones said in front of the assembled media on Tuesday.

Jones wasn't specific on which jobs were being eliminated, but it was implied some were younger coaches on their 13 man coaching staff.

"The rest of them that are here —​ their bonuses, reasons that they came here —​ are being taken away. Plus 6 to 10 per cent pay cuts."

Welcome to the off-season which came two weeks earlier than anyone inside Mosaic Stadium expected.

Riders' running back Marcus Thigpen, who handles his own contract negotiations, wasted no time re-signing with the Riders. He agreed to an extension on Tuesday. (Glenn Reid/CBC)

Starting QB among long list of free agents

What does Jones have to look forward to?

Well for starters, how about a lengthy pending free-agent list?

There's a list of current players on the Roughriders' roster whose contracts will expire come the middle of February.

That list is believed to be more than 25-names long including quarterback Zach Collaros. Running back Marcus Thigpen was taken off that list Tuesday after he agreed to contract extension.

Standout defensive performer Willie Jefferson is also on the list and he appears headed to the open market.

Coming off the season Jefferson had, the man will have options and, more importantly, leverage in contract negotiations.

"Nowadays money talks." said the Riders' defensive end who registered 10 quarterback sacks and 2 interception returns for touchdowns in 2018.

"You want to have a great season on your last season of a contract."

Jones will have to show Willie the money if he hopes to keep that long lasting relationship.

The two have been together for the past five years including two seasons in Edmonton.

Defensive end Willie Jefferson should have plenty of options this off-season as he ponders whether to return to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2019. (Glenn Reid/CBC)

But not only will Jones have to fend off other CFL clubs for Jefferson's services but those from a rival league as well.

Rival league could lure away potential players

The Alliance of American Football League kicks off in February.

An eight-team-league with the promise of a larger base salary than what the CFL offers, and an easier road to the NFL without contract interference.

Not to mention for American players there's the opportunity to play at home without losing money on the exchange.

"Aww man I exchanged my money today, I'm trying to tell you that hurt." joked Jefferson.

But he's all serious when he tells you, there's plenty to offer playing in Canada.

"The CFL has been around so long, you know you're going to get TV time, you know you're going to get great competition. Money isn't everything," he said.

But Jones knows these will be tricky times for the CFL which has already dealt with the competition from the 90-man NFL rosters.

When they lost defensive tackle Mic'hael Brooks to injury earlier this season, it was a sleepless night for everyone in the player personnel department, trying to find a replacement player who wasn't already on an Alliance League roster.

And did I mention yet another rival league?

The revived XFL starts up in 2020.

"It's a concern, quality of the game (in Canada) is the main thing." said Jones.

Adding to the list of potential problems is the fact the collective bargaining agreement in the CFL expires around the same time training camps will be starting up.

If they start up.

A labour war is brewing.