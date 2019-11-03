How the West was won

Nobody remembers how you finished on top, only that you did.

So why should we dwell on the night the Saskatchewan Roughriders locked up first place in the CFL West?

Technically they haven't won anything yet, only the right to host the Western Final in two weeks which is typically the fastest and easiest road to the Grey Cup.

But because hosting that game is so rare in Saskatchewan, you can forgive all that celebratory hooting and hollering from the streets of Regina and inside the Riders' locker room.

This will be the third time in 43 years.

That's it.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders nearly let first place slip out their hands trailing Edmonton 13-12 after three quarters. The Eskimos rested most of their key players including quarterback Trevor Harris. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Considering the West has only been comprised of four or five teams, you have to wonder, why is it so tough to be on top of the hill after 18 games played?

"Calgary" said Brendon LaBatte without hesitation after Saturday's, more-difficult-than-it-had-to-be, 23-13 victory over Edmonton.

"Calgary has been on top of this division for the last decade, so to finally be able to handle our business and have everybody in this locker room contribute to get us here right now is absolutely awesome."

Saturday's victory over the Eskimos, as far from awesome as can be, was also win number 13.

They haven't managed that many in almost 50 years.

Craig Dickenson is the first Riders' head coach in 49 years to win 13 games in a season. Eagle Keys was the last with 14 wins in 1970. (Glenn Reid/CBC)

So how did this bunch pull together a season like this when so many had them pegged to miss the playoffs in 2019?

There was a coaching and management turnover and they also lost two of their top guys on defense — Willie Jefferson and Sam Eguavoen.

The offense, as uninspiring as it was in 2018, made very few changes.

Contending for a playoff spot was especially unlikely considering they lost their starting quarterback on play three of week one.

But with head coach Craig Dickenson's way of doing things, they overcame a one-and-three start to the season to win twelve of their next fourteen.

Dickenson believes an early season pep talk after that rocky start was this team's galvanizing moment.

24 year-old rookie quarterback Isaac Harker started his first pro-game for the injured Cody Fajardo. He completed 23 of 28 passes for 213 yards. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

"I told the players we're going to be the same way whether we win or lose." said Dickenson.

"I think that really struck a chord with them, we gave them the entire week off, we didn't punish them for losing games."

Nor did they overly celebrate the victories.

"We tried not to get too high, and then too low when we were losing and I think that resonated in the locker room and they appreciated that."

There was trust and belief in the room by the players in their rookie head coach who seemed to actually know what he was doing.

And then there was Cody Fajardo, who took football fans in Rider nation by storm with his easygoing, god-loving, always smiling, ever-positive nature.

And he turned into quite a good quarterback too.

So much so, his absence on the field Saturday was noticeable as the Riders barely managed to scrape out the two points needed to lock up top spot.

Even when he's not playing Cody Fajardo is a hit with the fans. He missed his first game since taking over the starting quarterback role with an injury to an oblique muscle. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

And now the Cody watch begins.

The Riders' most outstanding player nominee suffered a mid-week practice injury to his oblique, which is kind of important for someone who throws a football for a living.

When one says, "It felt like I got stabbed", it doesn't sound minor.

The severity of the injury we probably won't know for sure until season's end, but recovery time for oblique strains can range anywhere from a few days to a few months.

The Riders need Fajardo in two weeks.

"I'm going to be ready to go." said Fajardo after watching Saturday's game from the sideline.

"It doesn't matter how bad the pain is, it's playoffs so I'm going to play through it, it doesn't matter if I get hurt even more, I'm going to be out there with my guys until I keel over on the field."

Brett Lauther ponders an uncharacteristically bad day. He missed 4 of 6 field goal attempts. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The Roughriders will host the Western Final on November 17 against either the Stampeders or Blue Bombers.

One more win and they're in.

A fact not taken for granted by the veterans in the room

"Last year I wasn't walking at this time," said 32-year-old Manny Arceneaux who has yet to play in a Grey Cup Game in 10 years in the league.

"A month ago I was sitting on the bench. Man, I don't take none of this for granted, I really appreciate every moment they are giving me."

Riders fans aren't taking any of this for granted either, as opportunities to host the West Final have been few and far between.



