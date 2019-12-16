Saskatchewan Roughriders 2020 schedule released

The Saskatchewan Roughriders' potential path to a home game in the 108th Grey Cup has been revealed.

The CFL released its 2020 schedule Monday morning. The season will end with the 108th Grey Cup at Mosaic Stadium on November 22, 2020.

"The 2020 season is set to be a very memorable one for us here in Riderville," Craig Reynolds, the Sask. Roughriders President and CEO said in a statement. "Not only will we be celebrating our Club's 110th anniversary, but we'll end the season by hosting the Grey Cup."

Four of the Riders last five regular season games will be on the road.

Riders schedule:

Friday, May 30 at 2 p.m. CST (Away) — Saskatchewan Roughriders pre-season game at Calgary Stampeders.

Friday, June 5 at 7:30 p.m. CST (Home) — Saskatchewan Roughriders host pre-season game against Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Friday, June 19 at 7 p.m. CST (Home) — Saskatchewan Roughriders home opener against Montreal Alouettes.

Thursday, June 25 at 5:30 p.m. CST (Away) —Saskatchewan Roughriders at Hamilton Ticats.

Saturday, July 4 at 7:30 p.m. CST (Home) — Saskatchewan Roughriders host B.C. Lions.

Saturday, July 11 at 5:00 p.m. CST (Home) — Saskatchewan Roughriders host Toronto Argonauts.

Saturday July 25 at 2 p.m. CST (Away) — Saskatchewan Roughriders at Toronto Argonauts.

Thursday, July 30 at 5 p.m. CST (Home) — Saskatchewan Roughriders host Ottawa Redblacks.

Saturday, August 8 at 8 p.m. CST (Home) — Saskatchewan Roughriders host B.C. Lions.

Thursday, August 13 at 5 p.m. CST (Away) — Saskatchewan Roughriders at Montreal Alouettes.

Saturday, August 22 at 5 p.m. CST (Home) — Saskatchewan Roughriders host Edmonton Eskimos.

Saturday, August 29 at 5 p.m. CST (Away) — Saskatchewan Roughriders at Edmonton Eskimos.

Sunday, September 6 at 5 p.m. CST (Home) — Saskatchewan Roughriders host Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Labour Day Classic.

Saturday, September 12 at 2 p.m. CST (Away) — Saskatchewan Roughriders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Friday, September 18 at 8 p.m. CST (Home) — Saskatchewan Roughriders host the Calgary Stampeders

Saturday, September 26 at 8 p.m. CST (Away) — Saskatchewan Roughriders at B.C. Lions.

Saturday, October 3 at 5 p.m. CST (Away) — Saskatchewan Roughriders at Edmonton Eskimos .

Saturday, October 10 at 2 p.m. CST (Away) — Saskatchewan Roughriders at Ottawa Redblacks.

Saturday, October 24 at 5 p.m CST (Home) — Saskatchewan Roughriders host the Hamilton Ticats.

Friday, October 30 at 7:30 p.m. CST (Away) — Saskatchewan Roughriders at Calgary Stampeders.

Fans can join the wait list for season tickets on the Roughriders website. For season ticket holders, the early bird season ticket renewal deadline is Dec. 20 at 5 p.m. CST. The final renewal deadline is Jan. 24.