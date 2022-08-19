Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
CFL fines Sask. Roughrider wideout for nacho-related 'security protocol' breach

Duke Williams was fined for jumping into field level seating and enjoying a dish of nachos in Week 10 Canadian Football League action last weekend.

Undisclosed fine prompts GoFundMe support, nacho delivery to CFL offices

Bryan Eneas · CBC News ·
Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver D'haquille Williams jumps in with fans after scoring a touchdown on the Edmonton Elks during second half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Aug. 13, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

A Roughrider wide receiver's escapade into the stands for some nachos during Week 10 action earned him a fine from the Canadian Football League. 

Duke Williams was fined for breaking the league's security protocols, a statement from the CFL said. 

In the second half of the Riders' victory over the Edmonton Elks on Aug. 13 in Edmonton, Williams jumped into the field level seating with fans while celebrating a touchdown. 

He grabbed a dish of nachos and started munching away at them while his teammates joined him.

Now, Williams's actions and the subsequent fine are making waves on social media. 

One fan has taken it upon themselves to create a GoFundMe campaign to cover Williams' undisclosed fine.

"I'm not sure how much the fine is but IF more money is raised that what the fine is, the rest of the money will be donated to KidsSport in Duke's name," the fan's campaign page says.

"Let's show the CFL that Rider Nation stands behind their players and will not tolerate ridiculous fines like this being handed down to our players." 

If the GoFundMe campaign raises more than enough to cover the undisclosed fine, its creator says any extra proceeds will be donated to KidsSport Saskatchewan in Duke's name.

Another fan used the opportunity to send the Canadian Football League's head offices an order of nachos through a delivery service app.

The fine, announced earlier this week, is the second time this season Williams was subject to punishment from the Canadian Football League.

In June, Williams was suspended for throwing Toronto Argonauts defensive back Shaq Richardson's helmet before the teams squared off in Nova Scotia.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Corrections and clarifications

