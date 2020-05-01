Roughriders shop local with first pick in CFL Draft

It is now officially thumb twiddling time in the Canadian Football League.

Other than the upcoming Global Draft, Thursday night's proceedings were the final league sanctioned event until the teams get the thumbs up to open training camps, if that call ever comes.

The season has been pushed back indefinitely. This week, even the commissioner said that, "a cancelled season would be devastating financially," thus the league's plea for a federal bailout.

So, where does that leave all the young men selected Thursday night?

On hold, just like everyone else.

The CFL draft is typically a no-frills affair at the best of times, but the 2020 edition, brought to you by COVID-19, was physical distancing at its best.

Everyone involved, including the commissioner, the tv crew, the draft staff on the respective teams, were all working from home.

It's fitting then, that the Roughriders used their first round pick to pick some home-grown talent.

They selected Melfort product Mattland Riley of the University of Saskatchewan Huskies.

A pick out of depth necessity of course, as they lost two national offensive linemen this winter, Dariusz Bladek and Phillip Blake to free agency.

Riley is a six-foot-three, 300-pounder who feels comfortable on the interior at guard, but could be thrown into the centre spot as well.

Mattland Riley from the University of Saskatchewan Huskies was the Roughriders' first round selection in the 2020 CFL Draft. (Huskie Athletics/University of Saskatchewan/GetMyPhoto.ca 2019)

The Roughriders' VP of Football Operations, Jeremy O'Day was the lone figure in the cavernous stadium while the rest of his staff was scattered all over North America.

"Anytime you draft a kid that's from Saskatchewan, played in Saskatchewan, it always feels good. It's a feel good story when you can, but you feel better about taking a player that fits your needs." said O'Day.

So, what's it like to be wanted by your favourite team as a kid?

"Definitely a fan growing up, small town Saskatchewan kid, I think you have to be or you get beat up in the playground or something." said Riley moments after hearing his name on TV.

"My phone is going off right now with all my friends back in Melfort, so they're super excited. Melfort is a smaller northern community, they love their Riders, they're pretty pumped."

By all accounts, it sounds like the Riders scored themselves another quality home-grown offensive lineman.

His high school team, the Melfort Comets, tweeted that Riley is a dangerous mix of talent, hard work and humility.

He was coached by Scott Flory, a former CFL great, at the University of Saskatchewan.

Riley said he just finished up his mechanical engineering degree and is even looking forward to the eventual abuse he will get at Riders' practice from a couple ex-Regina Rams, Brendon Labatte and Dan Clark.

"Yeah, it will be fun. At the end of the day, we're all Saskatchewan kids, so there's that mutual respect."

Mattland Riley says he will prepare for his first Roughriders' training camp as if it was next week. (Glenn Reid/CBC News)

But at the same time, it's bittersweet as who knows when his pro career will actually begin with the season on indefinite pause.

"Pretty sure everyone who plays football is thinking in the back of their head whether or not there could be a season, but I'm preparing like training camp is happening in a week. So, I'm just going to be excited whenever it goes."

Aren't we all?

The Rest of the Rider Picks

• Mattland Riley (OL) Saskatchewan

• Kian Schaffer-Baker (WR) Guelph

• Junior Allen (LB) Guelph

• Vincent Dethier (DB) McGill

• Jonathan Femi-Cole (RB) Western

• Jesse Lawson (OL) Carleton

• Neville Gallimore (DL) Oklahoma

Oklahoma defensive lineman Neville Gallimore runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. Gallimore was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round of the NFL football draft Friday, April 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) (The Associated Press)

The Riders took a flier with their eighth and final round pick, grabbing defensive lineman Neville Gallimore from Oklahoma.

He was the Dallas Cowboys third rounder, and third rounders don't usually wind up in the CFL unless their career has derailed in some way.

But O'Day felt they didn't have anything to lose.

"It was a risk reward pick. It could really be a home run if he ever comes back to the CFL."





