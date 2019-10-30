Skip to Main Content
Riders nominees for CFL Awards include Cody Fajardo, Jon Ryan
Saskatchewan

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have announced their nominees for the CFL Awards, which will take place on Nov. 21.

CFL will honour its top performers Nov. 21 in Calgary

CBC News ·
This is Cody Fajardo's first career team award nomination. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Here are the nominees:

  • Most outstanding player: Cody Fajardo
  • Most outstanding defensive player: Charleston Hughes
Charleston Hughes, left, has been nominated for this award four times. (Liam Richards/Electric Umbrella )
  • Most outstanding special-teams player: Jon Ryan
Saskatchewan Roughriders punter Jon Ryan sends the ball deep during a game in July. (Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press)
  • Most outstanding Canadian: Cameron Judge 
  • Most outstanding offensive lineman: Dan Clark
  • Most outstanding rookie: Dakoda Shepley
Dakoda Shepley grew up playing hockey in Windsor until he broke his hand in a fight. His doctor convinced him to play football. (Johany Jutras/CFL)

Voting was conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and nine CFL head coaches.

Fajardo, Judge, Clark and Shepley were all voted in unanimously.

The division finalists will be announced Nov. 7. The CFL will honour its top performers Nov. 21 in Calgary.

With files from The Canadian Press

