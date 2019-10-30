Riders nominees for CFL Awards include Cody Fajardo, Jon Ryan
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have announced their nominees for the CFL Awards, which will take place on Nov. 21.
Here are the nominees:
- Most outstanding player: Cody Fajardo
- Most outstanding defensive player: Charleston Hughes
- Most outstanding special-teams player: Jon Ryan
- Most outstanding Canadian: Cameron Judge
- Most outstanding offensive lineman: Dan Clark
- Most outstanding rookie: Dakoda Shepley
Voting was conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and nine CFL head coaches.
Fajardo, Judge, Clark and Shepley were all voted in unanimously.
The division finalists will be announced Nov. 7. The CFL will honour its top performers Nov. 21 in Calgary.
With files from The Canadian Press