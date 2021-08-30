Ceremonial teepee erected in front of new FSIN building in Saskatoon expected to stand 400 years

A ceremonial teepee was erected in front of the new Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations building in Saskatoon Monday.

The chief of Kahkewistahaw First Nation, Chief Evan Taypotat, says the teepee raising is a proactive move by the FSIN. He says the government will not deliver promises in a way that will be satisfactory to the people.

"We can wait for the government to do something for us or we can shut up and do something for ourselves and that's what we did," he said.

"The government will never honour treaty in the way that it is supposed to and that's a fact. They will always give us trinkets and beads, just enough to get by."

He also says the land is for many First Nations.

"This land is not only for Kahkewistahaw First Nation. Its for every First Nation in Saskatchewan," he said.

"If a First Nation is dreaming about having a McDonalds, if a First Nation is dreaming about having Costco, if a First Nation is dreaming about having any type of business and they want to be a part of what we are building in Saskatoon, then come on,"

The new building is located by the Saskatoon airport, in a place now known as Kahkewistahaw Landing.

Ground was broken last August, and there are development plans for the land around it as well.

The poles for the teepee are logs are from British Columbia which are approximately four hundred years old. FSIN said the teepee is also expected to stand for another four hundred years.